Orissha High Court cautions government on removing 2,593 PDS dealers

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has cautioned the State Government that its decision to remove 2,593 private dealers of fair price shops (FPSs) and engage women self help groups (SHGs) will not stand test of law if due procedure is not followed.

The Court’s warning came while adjudicating on a petition seeking intervention against the decision.

On March 12, 2020, Commissioner-cum-secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department had issued an order to the district collectors that said: “It is requested to take steps for appointment of eligible Women SHGs as FPS dealers in place of above mentioned private fair price shop units (list of 2593 dealers enclosed) for smooth management of public distribution system in the district”.

The order said the decision was taken to replace the dealers of 2,593 fair price shops was taken as their transaction performances during the last seven months were found to be “not satisfactory”.

But, the Court felt Government had formed the opinion without following due procedure of law and “proposed to remove 2593 private fair price shops without giving any opportunity of hearing to them”.

“In view of such position, the impugned step taken by the Government without following due procedure may not sustain in the eye of law”, the Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi observed, while disposing of the petition on March 18.

The petitioners, who were among the 2,593 private dealers FPSs, had sought quashing of the March 12, 2020 order and renewal of their licences which will expire on March 31.

Considering the plea Justice Sarangi in his order said: “This court is of the view that since the licence of petitioners is valid till March 31, 2020, the petitioners will continue to distribute PDS commodities in fair price shop till end of the licence period.

So far as renewal of licence is concerned, the authorities shall follow the rules governing the field”, Justice Sarangi said in the order.According to Odisha PDS (Control) Order, 2016 the licencing authority has the power to cancel or refuse to renew any licence.