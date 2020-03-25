Preparedness ramped up across Odisha districts as India enters into 21-day lockdown

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the district is gearing up for a lockdown from midnight as per the State Government’s directive, the administration has ramped up its preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Asking people to stay at home during the lockdown period, Collector Manish Agarwal warned businessmen of stern legal action if they are found selling notified essential commodities at higher prices.

A ban on gathering of more than seven persons has been imposed at notified shops where consumers are required to maintain social distancing of one metre.

Most schools, managed by the SC&ST department, disbursed stipends to hostel inmates while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on the day. In order to avoid crowd and maintain social distancing, authorities in Satiguda Government (SSD) Girls High School disbursed three- month stipend to the hostel inmates.