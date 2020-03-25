STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Preparedness ramped up across Odisha districts as India enters into 21-day lockdown

Most schools, managed by the SC&ST department, disbursed stipends to hostel inmates while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on the day.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the district is gearing up for a lockdown from midnight as per the State Government’s directive, the administration has ramped up its preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Asking people to stay at home during the lockdown period, Collector Manish Agarwal warned businessmen of stern legal action if they are found selling notified essential commodities at higher prices.

A ban on gathering of more than seven persons has been imposed at notified shops where consumers are required to maintain social distancing of one metre. 

Most schools, managed by the SC&ST department, disbursed stipends to hostel inmates while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on the day. In order to avoid crowd and maintain social distancing, authorities in Satiguda Government (SSD) Girls High School disbursed three- month stipend to the hostel inmates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha lockdown Coronavirus outbreak coronavirus spread
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp