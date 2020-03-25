Senior journalist K Ravi bereaved

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: K Jayalakshmi, widow of eminent journalist late N K Swamy, passed away on Tuesday following old age related ailments. She was 94.

K Jayalakshmi was well known in the journalist, political and freedom fighters circles. She had acquaintance with former Chief Minister Naba Krushna Choudhary, Dr Radhanath Rath, Ranganath Mishra, Loknath Mishra, Banka Bihari Das and many prominent persons.

Her husband, a reputed journalist in and outside the state, had worked for UPI agency, All India Radio, Cuttack and Times of India.

She is survived by three sons and a daughter. Her elder son is K Rajgopal who had worked in a very senior position in the Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation, second son has retired from senior post in the State Bank of India and third son K Ravi is the Resident Editor of Bhubaneswar edition of The Statesman, a known figure in the journalist and political circles in the state .

Her daughter is KS Vidya. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Satyanagar crematorium in presence of relatives, senior journalists and other well wishers. Elder son K Ragopal lit the pyre.