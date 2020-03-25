STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youths in Odisha towns feed poor, homeless as state locks down to contain coronavirus  

With  the poor and homeless struggling for a meal amid lockdown in Sambalpur, a group of youths has come forward to provide them free food.

Published: 25th March 2020

Youths distributing food to a homeless man in Sambalpur (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR /BALANGIR: With the poor and homeless struggling for a meal amid lockdown in Sambalpur, a group of youths has come forward to provide them free food. Members of a city-based voluntary organisation Swaichha distributed rice and Dalma to poor people on Tuesday and have decided to do so till the end of lockdown. Secretary Dilip Panda said the food was provided to 500 poor and homeless people across the city after taking permission from the district administration.

They also sanitised hands of those who received the food packets. “There are several homeless people, a majority being rickshaw pullers and daily wagers, who are finding it difficult to arrange food during this lockdown period. So we decided to provide them food and all our members have contributed towards this cause”, he said.

Similarly in Balangir, members of Being Human Foundation provided cooked food to destitute people on Tuesday.

President of the organisation, Somnath Mishra said the foundation is providing cooked food twice in a day to around 100 needy and homeless people in the town in wake of the lockdown. And, this will continue throughout the lockdown period.

He said anyone who needs free food can call them up at 9348218495.

