STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha government orders home quarantine for 78,000 migrants

While highest 11,084 persons have come to Ganjam district, 6,442 persons have returned to Balasore and 4,448 and 4,306 persons to Kalahandi and Phulbani respectively.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has directed Panchayat Samitis and district authorities to ensure that the persons, mostly migrant workers, who have recently returned from various COVID-19 affected States, are under home isolation or kept in panchayat quarantine facilities till 14 days.

As many as 78,233 persons have come from other States to different districts of Odisha.

While highest 11,084 persons have come to Ganjam district, 6,442 persons have returned to Balasore and 4,448 and 4,306 persons to Kalahandi and Phulbani respectively.

Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said keeping in view the health condition of persons returning from outside, sarpanchs have been instructed to motivate them how to go for self quarantine voluntarily for 14 days at their residence.

“Apart from them, 4,015 foreign-returned have also registered with the portal and 104 helpline. They have been asked to remain in home isolation and 100 teams have been engaged to monitor their health condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha State Medical Corporation has declared incentive for early delivery of medicines and medical equipment. The suppliers will get 50 per cent extra for delivery in seven days, 25 pc extra for delivery in 15 days and 10 pc extra for delivery in 30 days. Full cost of transportation along with full payment will be provided to suppliers within 24 hours of delivery.

“IFFCO has come forward to contribute essential medical equipment like portable ventilators, masks and sanitisers. The first lot has already reached. The Government has also urged other such firms to support,” Bagchi said.An assistance of `44.5 crore has been released from CMRF to 30 District Red Cross Societies for taking necessary steps for combating COVID-19 in the State.

No new positive cases

The State has tested 164 samples till 7 pm on Wednesday and 162 samples are negative. No new positive case has been found.

The health condition of the two COVID-19 positive patients is asymptomatic and stable. At least 36 persons, who had come in contact with positive patients, have been kept in hospital isolation.

Return of workers

  • 78,233 have come from other States

  • 11,084 reached Ganjam

  • 6,442 returned to Balasore

  • 4,448 to Kalahandi

  • 4,306 to Phulbani

OSMA incentive

  • 50 per cent: Delivery in seven days

  • 25 per cent: Delivery in 15 days

  • 10 per cent: Delivery in 30 days

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus outbreak Odisha lockdown odisha migrants
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp