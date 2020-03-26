Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha government orders home quarantine for 78,000 migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has directed Panchayat Samitis and district authorities to ensure that the persons, mostly migrant workers, who have recently returned from various COVID-19 affected States, are under home isolation or kept in panchayat quarantine facilities till 14 days.

As many as 78,233 persons have come from other States to different districts of Odisha.

While highest 11,084 persons have come to Ganjam district, 6,442 persons have returned to Balasore and 4,448 and 4,306 persons to Kalahandi and Phulbani respectively.

Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said keeping in view the health condition of persons returning from outside, sarpanchs have been instructed to motivate them how to go for self quarantine voluntarily for 14 days at their residence.

“Apart from them, 4,015 foreign-returned have also registered with the portal and 104 helpline. They have been asked to remain in home isolation and 100 teams have been engaged to monitor their health condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha State Medical Corporation has declared incentive for early delivery of medicines and medical equipment. The suppliers will get 50 per cent extra for delivery in seven days, 25 pc extra for delivery in 15 days and 10 pc extra for delivery in 30 days. Full cost of transportation along with full payment will be provided to suppliers within 24 hours of delivery.

“IFFCO has come forward to contribute essential medical equipment like portable ventilators, masks and sanitisers. The first lot has already reached. The Government has also urged other such firms to support,” Bagchi said.An assistance of `44.5 crore has been released from CMRF to 30 District Red Cross Societies for taking necessary steps for combating COVID-19 in the State.

No new positive cases

The State has tested 164 samples till 7 pm on Wednesday and 162 samples are negative. No new positive case has been found.

The health condition of the two COVID-19 positive patients is asymptomatic and stable. At least 36 persons, who had come in contact with positive patients, have been kept in hospital isolation.

