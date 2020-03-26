STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 24 people arrested from various parts of Odisha for violating lockdown orders

The arrests were made after SP Anupama James directed the police administration to strictly enforce the clampdown in the district. Town police also seized the vehicles of the violators.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as 24 persons were arrested for violating lockdown guidelines in Dhenkanal, Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday.

Of the total arrested persons, 21 were nabbed for roaming outside during the lockdown period in Dhenkanal alone.

On the day, the SP along with a police team shut down shops and vegetable markets after 10 am. Police patrolling has intensified in the district headquarters town and other parts of the district.

Similarly, Boipariguda police in Koraput district arrested a trader for doing business during the lockdown period at Doraguda village. The trader, A Kashi, had opened his shop in violation of the norms and a large number of people had gathered at his place. Though he was warned by revenue officials to close his shop, he did not pay any heed. Later, police rushed to his shop and arrested him.

On the day, Baripada Town police arrested two persons for violating lockdown norms. As many as eight bikes were also seized after their owners could not give satisfactory reply for roaming outside during the clampdown.

