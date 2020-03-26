STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Different border points across Odisha sealed to bar migrant entry

SP MK Bhamoo has directed police personnel manning the border to strictly monitor the inflow of people to the district and adopt measures to enforce the Government restrictions.

Barricades erected at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Bandhugam to check entry of migrants into Koraput district

Barricades erected at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Bandhugam to check entry of migrants into Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With reports of large scale migration from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, police have sealed different entry points in the district to regulate their entry into the State.

Over 5,000 people from the district work in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, mainly in food processing units and brick kilns. After the lockdown, a majority of them are trying to return and it poses a grave risk to locals.

Since bus and train operations have been stopped, the migrants are trying to enter the State through Chandili, Padwa, Bandhugam and Sunki by goods vehicles. Considering the gravity of the situation, police have sealed border routes by erecting 24X7 special posts.

Several vehicles carrying people to the district were returned by the police personnel manning the posts on Wednesday. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities and ambulances are being allowed into the district.

So far, as many as 2,457 migrants returning to the district from others States have been examined by medical staff and put in home quarantine. CDMO Mokarnanda Beura said the migrants are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have been put under surveillance accordingly. 

