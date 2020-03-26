Lab at Odisha's VIMSAR to test COVID-19 samples soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State Government has started work on establishment of a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for diagnosis of cornoavirus cases.

The feasibility report sought by the State Government for setting up of the laboratory was sent on Wednesday, informed VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora.

The laboratory has been proposed to be set up in the Microbiology department of VIMSAR at the earliest. Recombinant Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (rt PCR) test will be conducted at the facility once it becomes functional.

People from across western Odisha will benefit from the laboratory at VIMSAR. Currently, VIMSAR, the tertiary health care centre of the region, is sending throat swab samples of COVID-19 suspects to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar for tests.

Authorities have already opened a COVID-19 out patient department (OPD) at the hospital. Around 80 to 100 patients are being checked at the OPD daily.

The OPD is being run under the supervision of these three nodal officers and screening done as per the guidelines from 10 am to 5 pm. Staff engaged at the OPD have been instructed to wear masks and gloves while screening patients.