Odisha lockdown: Rural folks obey, city dwellers flout

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The village folks are more serious than their city counterparts when it comes to adhering to the lockdown norms in Ganjam district.

While a sizeable population in urban areas continues to violate the clampdown order by roaming on roads and gossiping in groups outside, the rural people of the district have made social distancing a compulsory part of their daily life in view of the emerging situation over coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, two villages, Badabadanga in Chikiti and Baranga in Patrapur block, went into complete lockdown mode.

At a meeting held on the day, president of Badabadanga village committee Susant Panigrahi asked villagers to strictly obey the lockdown orders of the Government. The villagers were told to stay in their respective homes and not step out if it is not an emergency.

It was also decided not to allow anyone, even relatives of villagers to enter Badabadadanga. The residents were asked not to go out of the village without informing the committee. Bathing at nearby Bahuda river and ponds in the village was also banned.

The committee warned of action against villagers defecating in the open. It was also decided that three villagers, who returned from Visakhapatnam recently, will be quarantined in separate rooms arranged by Kalabada panchayat.

Similar decisions were also taken by Baranga villagers. The village committee engaged a drummer to inform the villagers not to venture out of their houses except in case of emergency. Committee president Rajani Mohanty said the village has been sealed and no one, even the locals who are working outside, will not be allowed to enter till the lockdown period is over.

The village has a population of 2,000 out of which over 800 persons had migrated to other States for work. Till date, most of them have returned and are undergoing self isolation in their respective homes.

The villagers have also been asked not to use the village pond and refrain from open defecation.

The village committee has constructed temporary toilets in 20 houses and asked the residents to strictly follow social distancing norms.

‘No entry’ for migrants into village

Balangir: Villagers of Jaliadarha under Belpada block on Wednesday closed the approach road to the village to prevent entry of people, particularly migrant labourers. A team of youths has also been formed to make round of all households in the village every day and sensitise people about precautionary measures for coronavirus. Apart from setting up barricades at the entry and exit points of the village, they have asked family members of people who returned from different parts of the country recently, to get themselves medically examined. “We have asked many residents who migrated to other states last year, not to return to the village for some months. All the returnees have been medically examined and the suspected cases admitted to the isolation ward set up at the panchayat office”, said Achyut Khamari, a villager. As many as 500 people of the village had migrated to different states last year for work. In the last fortnight, five migrant labourers have returned to the village.