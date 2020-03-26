STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lockdown: Feast at death ritual lands 11 people in jail

All the arrested persons had gathered at the house of one Ranjan Palei in Duadia village to participate in the death rituals of the latter’s uncle Kelu Palei.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Attending a feast at a death ceremony proved costly for 11 persons, including nine Brahmins, who were arrested by Kujang police for violating the lockdown orders on Wednesday.

Kelu passed away recently at the age of 75 and Wednesday being the Eleventh day of his death, Ranjan and his family members performed all the necessary rites.

As per Hindu tradition, it is believed that feeding Brahmins on this day helps the departed soul attain salvation. Accordingly, Ranjan had invited local Brahmins besides his relatives and villagers to partake prasad as part of the Eleventh day rituals of his dead uncle.

However, someone in the village informed police about the event. Kujang police immediately rushed to the spot and found that around 40 persons had gathered at the place. On seeing the cops, villagers immediately vacated the area and went back to their respective homes. However, the Brahmins were unable to escape as they had already started eating at the venue.

Kujang IIC Dillip Sahu said the arrested persons had gathered at one place in violation of the lockdown orders imposed by the district administration as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 11 persons were booked under relevant sections of the IPC the Epidemic Disease Act and arrested, the IIC added.

1 held for spreading misinformation
Baripada Town police on Wednesday arrested one Jayanta Lenka from Murgabadi area spreading rumours about coronavirus on social media. Lenka had posted about the presence of a coronavirus patient in the town on Tuesday.

Cops begin probe to nab rumour mongers
Jeyore: Town police on Wednesday launched an investigation to nab rumour mongers who spread misinformation about coronavirus in the area. On Tuesday night, some mischief mongers spread the rumour that a coronavirus patient was spotted in Jeypore Parabeda area on social media which triggered panic among locals. However, it was later found to be false. The matter was reported to the Koraput SP who directed Jeypore Town police to probe the matter and arrest the culprits.

