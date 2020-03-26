STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lockdown: To prevent crowding, two markets set up in Dhenkanal

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra visited 10 rural hospitals to monitor preparedness to deal with the crisis.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:26 AM

People buying vegetables from a market during coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a bid to prevent crowding at RMC and Rathagada markets between 6 and 10 am, the district administration has decided to allow traders to sell essential commodities and vegetables from BB High School playground and Alasua weekly haat here from Thursday.

The administration has been asking people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing through loudspeakers. People have been asked to maintain cleanliness at the localities.

The Health department too has geared up to prevent the spread of the virus by setting up two isolation centres with assistance from PWD and CESU.

Arrangements are being made for setting up isolation centres at gram panchayats. “We have also arranged a 15-bed isolation facility at the district headquarters hospital and it has started functioning from Wednesday,” he said.

