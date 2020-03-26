STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rushes to recruit more doctors, paramedics to deal with looming coronavirus crisis

As many as 2,432 staff nurses, 727 pharmacists, 610 laboratory technicians, 290 radiographers, 1,735 male health workers and 2,163 female health workers will be recruited.

Published: 26th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 11:07 AM

A group of doctors in protective gears. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit by dearth of heath care professionals in public hospitals, Odisha Government on Wednesday announced to engage doctors and paramedical staff to deal with the impending crisis that may crop up due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, qualified specialists, medical graduates, staff nurses and other paramedics, including retired professionals, will be deployed at various Government hospitals on short term contract basis for a period of three months from April 1.

A senior health official said doctors, as per requirement, and 7,958 staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, radiographers and health workers (male and female) will be recruited for the three-month period to augment the health work force in the State.

“They will be engaged on walk-in-interview model by the Superintendents of Medical College Hospitals and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) of the districts. The engagement is purely temporary and will be given till June 30. It can be terminated at any point of time without assigning any reason and extended further, if required,” he said.

As many as 2,432 staff nurses, 727 pharmacists, 610 laboratory technicians, 290 radiographers, 1,735 male health workers and 2,163 female health workers will be recruited. The CDM&PHOs have been asked to engage doctors on the basis of load of patients.

4-month advance salary

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced four months advance salary for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff as a token gratitude for their tireless work to fight the coronavirus.
Naveen said, “Your sacrifice and selfless service to the people is unmatched. I salute your spirit.”
The doctors, nurses and all health care personnel across the State will receive their salaries for the months of April, May, June and July in the month of April.

Making an appeal to the people to treat doctors and hospital staff with love and respect, the Chief Minister said, “I and all my brothers and sisters of Odisha are with you and your families.”

Advising the people not to create hurdles for the doctors and other paramedics on duty as the are working hard day and night by sacrificing their comfort, the Chief Minister said all should encourage and appreciate their dedicated service.

