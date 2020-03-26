Police told to treat trade licence copy as vehicle papers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked district and municipal administrations to treat trade licence certificates as valid document for unhindered movement of vehicles transporting essential commodities within Odisha during the lockdown period.

The directive of the Government came following complaints from traders about restrictions imposed by police on duty on the movement of goods transport vehicles.

“Feedback from essential commodity traders states that their vehicles and personnel are being stopped by police during their movement which is causing disruption in availability of essential goods,” said a letter from Water Resources Secretary and incharge of State-level monitoring unit on goods and services Surendra Kumar.