Water woes in Odisha's Paradip in times of coronavirus

Published: 26th March 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Women of Sandhkuda slum gather near a tubewell on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Throwing social distancing norms to the wind, people congregated at several places in large numbers in Paradip despite the lockdown and imposition of Section 144 of CrPC on Wednesday to either buy essentials or collect water.

Even as several other districts have made it mandatory to maintain a distance of one to two metre while purchasing goods, that is not being implemented by Paradip Municipality.

With the town facing severe water crisis, women of Sandhkuda, Bhitargada under Paradip Municipality gathered at public stand posts and tubewells for collecting water on the day. While none wore mask, there was no social distancing of one metre.

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) supplies water to 19 wards under Paradip Municipality. Due to repair work of Taladanda canal, water is being supplied by PPT to 16 wards of the town only once a day instead of twice while people in wards 4, 17 and 18 are getting no water. Slum dwellers of  

Sandhkuda, Bhitargada and other pockets get water from the community tubewells or water tankers that are deployed by Paradip Municipality.

“We are not getting water in our homes. We cannot sit in the houses amid water scarcity. At a time when everyone wants to get their share of water which is available for only a limited period, how can we maintain social distancing”, said Sabita Behera, a resident of Sandhkuda.

Councillor of Ward 18, K Jagannath Rao said Sandhkuda is home to around 5000 people and the entire slum is facing water crisis.

“The local administration needs to streamline water supply at the earliest amid the coronavirus outbreak and police should look into social distancing and taking preventive measures till that is done”, he added.

