COVID-19: BJP in Odisha to feed two lakh poor families as state under complete lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP has instructed its workers to feed at least one or maximum five destitute persons each during the nationwide lockdown.

“We have taken a pledge to provide cooked food to about two lakh families, lacking the means to arrange food, during this time of crisis. All the members of the party have been requested to feed at least one person or more as per their capacity in a day,” said State BJP president Samir Mohanty.

The BJP has taken the initiative to provide meals to the poor and daily wagers as part of the party’s ‘Daridra Narayan Seva’ programme, he added. In an audio conference with the State leaders and party workers on Wednesday, national BJP president JP Nadda appealed them to feed as many poor people during the 21-day lockdown and help the administration in service delivery to the people while maintaining social distancing norms.

“I have conveyed the message to booth-level party workers through audio conference appealing them to take care of food need of the poor people in their locality,” Mohanty said.As public kitchen is not possible, the party workers have been requested to make additional provision of cooked food for the poor in their houses on a purely voluntary basis.On Wednesday, Mohanty offered BJP assistance to the State Government in its fight against COVID-19.