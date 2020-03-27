STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lockdown: Baripada teacher on mission to protect the unprotected

People residing in Kainphulia, Chaksuliapada, Moroda and Chitrada villages along with Takatpur of Baripada Municipality have benefited from her benevolence.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Nirupama Sahoo distributing masks in Baripada town

Nirupama Sahoo distributing masks in Baripada town (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The unprecedented public health crisis is bringing the best out of the society with people putting up a united fight to not only thwart the enemy at the gates but also help those in need of support and assistance.

One such good samaritan is Nirupama Sahoo of Takatpur in Baripada town. She has converted her educational institute into a mask making unit and distributing the protective gear among the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable sections.

Besides, she also has been making people aware of measures to keep the virus at bay. A teacher and president of Naari Suraksha Mancha, Nirupama makes the masks at her own unit called Star Group of Institutions with the help of women who have been trained for the purpose. 

At the onset of the outbreak, when she saw the poor are unable to buy masks and sanitisers, she took it upon herself to help them.

“I have already distributed more than 3,000 masks among people living on streets and also made them aware of  the importance of self-hygiene,” Nirupama said. 

After the 21 day lockdown was imposed, workers have stopped coming to the unit to work. She gave them equipment to make masks at home and the production chain has continued uninterrupted.

 “I remain in touch with them over phone and procure the masks whenever it is feasible,” she said, adding she has set a target to distribute at least 10,000 masks among people residing in rural areas of the district. 

Good Samaritan 

  • Nirupama has also been making people aware of measures to keep the virus at bay 

  • She has already distributed 3,000 masks among people living on streets 

  • She makes the masks at her own units with the help of women have been trained for the purpose 

TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
