Odisha lockdown: Block chairman arrested for organising feast  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Dharmagarh block chairman Balaram Pujari was booked on Thursday for organising a community feast in violation of the lockdown guidelines.

He had organised the feast in the afternoon on the occasion of ‘Gruha Pravesh’ of his house at Behera village under Koksara block.

At least 100 people were invited. Receiving information, police stopped the feast and nabbed Pujari. A case was registered against him under Sections 269, 270 and 188 of IPC.

This apart, two persons of Dharamgarh and four of Junagarh were held for moving around in the town on motorcycles during the lockdown.

Two more persons of Junagarh were also booked for opening hotels.

Similarly in Kendrapara, a teacher of Balarampur Upper Primary School within Rajnagar police limits was arrested for giving tuition to 12 students in violation of lockdown guidelines. The accused, Kalpataru Parida, was suspended by the Block Development Officer.

Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak said a police team, while patrolling, was informed that Kalpataru was giving tuition to the students in the school.

He was arrested under sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC and provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. Thirty persons were also arrested in Sambalpur for similar charges.