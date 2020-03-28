STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus brings interim freedom for 60 prisoners in Odisha

District authorities will facilitate the movement of the released prisoners. The committee has also asked the Collectors to expedite parole decisions.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 60 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) were released on bail from various jails across the State in Odisha on Friday amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Till Thursday, as many as 1,727 UTPs were lodged in different prisons of the State.

A day after the State Government constituted a high power committee to decide on the category of prisoners to be released from jails to decongest them in view of COVID-19, it was decided that the process of shifting about 856 convicts to less congested jails in the State will conclude soon.

A member of the committee said the panel has finalised modalities of decongestion of convicts and UTPs. The High Court has directed weekly under-trial review committee meetings to be held in all the districts to decide about release of UTPs involved in offences having imprisonment of less than seven years.

The review committee meeting chaired by the District Judges will be attended by Collectors, SPs, Superintendents of jails and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority.

District authorities will facilitate the movement of the released prisoners. The committee has also asked the Collectors to expedite parole decisions.

The State Legal Services Authority has also directed for production of UTPs before courts via video-conferencing.

As one-to-one interaction between visitors and prisoners across the State remains suspended, family members of the inmates lodged in districts headquarter jails can avail permission from jail superintendents to interact via a particular video chat application or telephone calls.

The committee has also directed immediate treatment provision to unwell inmates, distribution of masks and sanitisers inside the jails.

Chief District Medical Officers have been asked to conduct check-ups of prisoners and create awareness in jails about measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Members of the committee, which was formed in pursuance to a Supreme Court order on March 23, discussed about the measures to be implemented via video-conferencing on Thursday.

Relief from jail 1,727  UTPs lodged in different prisons.

856 convicts to be shifted

  • UTPs to be produced in courts via video-conferencing

  • Collectors told to expedite parole decisions

  • The panel has finalised modalities of decongestion of convicts and UTPs

  • CDMOs asked to conduct check-ups of prisoners and create awareness in jails 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha coronavirus cases Odisha jails
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp