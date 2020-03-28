Coronavirus brings interim freedom for 60 prisoners in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 60 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) were released on bail from various jails across the State in Odisha on Friday amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Till Thursday, as many as 1,727 UTPs were lodged in different prisons of the State.

A day after the State Government constituted a high power committee to decide on the category of prisoners to be released from jails to decongest them in view of COVID-19, it was decided that the process of shifting about 856 convicts to less congested jails in the State will conclude soon.

A member of the committee said the panel has finalised modalities of decongestion of convicts and UTPs. The High Court has directed weekly under-trial review committee meetings to be held in all the districts to decide about release of UTPs involved in offences having imprisonment of less than seven years.

The review committee meeting chaired by the District Judges will be attended by Collectors, SPs, Superintendents of jails and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority.

District authorities will facilitate the movement of the released prisoners. The committee has also asked the Collectors to expedite parole decisions.

The State Legal Services Authority has also directed for production of UTPs before courts via video-conferencing.

As one-to-one interaction between visitors and prisoners across the State remains suspended, family members of the inmates lodged in districts headquarter jails can avail permission from jail superintendents to interact via a particular video chat application or telephone calls.

The committee has also directed immediate treatment provision to unwell inmates, distribution of masks and sanitisers inside the jails.

Chief District Medical Officers have been asked to conduct check-ups of prisoners and create awareness in jails about measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Members of the committee, which was formed in pursuance to a Supreme Court order on March 23, discussed about the measures to be implemented via video-conferencing on Thursday.

Relief from jail 1,727 UTPs lodged in different prisons.

856 convicts to be shifted