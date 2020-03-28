Odisha lockdown: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2,200 crore package for welfare of poor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Rs 2,200 crore package to assist the weaker sections of the society who have been hit hard due to the unprecedented lockdown for three weeks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the package, the Chief Minister said the package will benefit about 1.64 crore people of the State out of the total population of 4.5 crore.

“The novel coronavirus has emerged as a major crisis for people across the globe. This crisis has affected the life and livelihood of our poor people. Therefore, I announce a special package of Rs 2,200 crore for the welfare of the poor,” he said in video message.

Naveen said all the 94 lakh poor families covered under the food security scheme will get financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each for which Rs 932 crore will be spent.

Besides, the State Government has started providing foodgrains for three months to all the beneficiaries, he added.

The State Government is also providing advance social security pension for four months to 48 lakh beneficiaries. The State will bear an expenditure of around Rs 932 crore towards this measure, he said.

Similarly, 22 lakh construction workers will get Rs 1,500 each for the losses incurred due to the lockdown, he said and added that Rs 932 crore will be spent for this. Three persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha