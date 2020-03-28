STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lockdown: Essentials vanish from Koraput markets

However, the supply chain has been disrupted since March 23 due to closing of district border and available stock has been exhausted.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A grocery store owner on Cuttack-Puri road waits for customers on Tuesday

From representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The lockdown affecting truck movement across the country, Koraput is beginning to suffer a shortage of essential commodities.

Grocery items and foodgrains besides, vegetables like onions and potatoes are brought to wholesale markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda and Kotpad from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On an average, 300 trucks carrying the commodities come to the district from these states every day.

However, the supply chain has been disrupted since March 23 due to closing of district border and available stock has been exhausted.

District Civil Supply Officer, Tularam Nayak said earlier trucks carrying essential goods could not enter Koraput district due to the lockdown but with the State Government announcing on Thursday that no passes are required for such vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items or even empty trucks/vans across Odisha, the situation is likely to improve in a day or two.

To address shortage of potatoes and onions in Jeypore, the Civil Supply Department staff began selling the vegetables through vans at fair price rate. Meanwhile, additional police deployment was made in Jeypore and Koraput towns to strictly implement lockdown guidelines on Friday. 

Social outfit comes to aid of poor

At a time when the poor and needy are finding it tough to arrange food for themselves, a social outfit has come to their aid.

Dhenkanal Sachetan Nagarika Forum has been distributing ‘khichdi’ among beggars across the town. Members of the forum cook ‘khichdi’ near Maa Santoshi temple and Synergy by-pass.

They distribute over 100 packets for lunch and dinner, informed a volunteer Raj Kishore Behera. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha lockdown Koraput
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp