Odisha lockdown: Essentials vanish from Koraput markets

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The lockdown affecting truck movement across the country, Koraput is beginning to suffer a shortage of essential commodities.

Grocery items and foodgrains besides, vegetables like onions and potatoes are brought to wholesale markets of Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda and Kotpad from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On an average, 300 trucks carrying the commodities come to the district from these states every day.

However, the supply chain has been disrupted since March 23 due to closing of district border and available stock has been exhausted.

District Civil Supply Officer, Tularam Nayak said earlier trucks carrying essential goods could not enter Koraput district due to the lockdown but with the State Government announcing on Thursday that no passes are required for such vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items or even empty trucks/vans across Odisha, the situation is likely to improve in a day or two.

To address shortage of potatoes and onions in Jeypore, the Civil Supply Department staff began selling the vegetables through vans at fair price rate. Meanwhile, additional police deployment was made in Jeypore and Koraput towns to strictly implement lockdown guidelines on Friday.

Social outfit comes to aid of poor

At a time when the poor and needy are finding it tough to arrange food for themselves, a social outfit has come to their aid.

Dhenkanal Sachetan Nagarika Forum has been distributing ‘khichdi’ among beggars across the town. Members of the forum cook ‘khichdi’ near Maa Santoshi temple and Synergy by-pass.

They distribute over 100 packets for lunch and dinner, informed a volunteer Raj Kishore Behera.