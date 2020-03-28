Odisha lockdown: Hunger warriors to the aid of destitute

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the coronavirus pandemic lockdown having a disastrous impact of the poor, deprived and migrants, many residents of Rourkela and Sambalpur have come forward to help the destititues and distressed outsiders who are trapped in the situation.

Since Janata Curfew on Sunday and subsequent lockdown, 150 people including women and children from other states are living under the open sky on pavements near the Rourkela railway station.

With all eateries closed, they had to sleep on an empty stomach on Sunday.

Amid reports of these people going hungry without access to food, a businessman of the city Santosh Kedia was one of the first persons to come to their rescue.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown on Tuesday evening, he has been providing cooked food to 200 persons including those from other states during night.

Owner of a lodge, Kedia has engaged five of his staff to prepare and distribute food by following the protocol of maintaining at least one metre distance between the people. Several others are providing bread, biscuits and bananas to the destitute.

Praveen Garg, Suresh Jindal and few other members of Sankat Mochan Seva Samiti have been providing ‘Khichdi’ and packaged water twice a day to over 100 poor people since Thursday. Garg said the arrangement will continue throughout the lockdown.

“We are maintaining distance of one metre while giving food packets to people”, he said. For labourer Suresh Patra, driver Manik Das, both belonging to Raipur in Chhattsigarh, people like Kedia and Garg are godsend.

“Had they not helped us during this period of crisis, we would have died of hunger”, said Suresh.

He and Manik work in Keonjhar and while returning to their native places through Rourkela on Tuesday, they were stranded here. Like Kedia, Prasanta Samanta of Sambalpur has been distributing food to the homeless and daily wagers since the city shut down.

Samanta, a medicine store owner, purchased grains and vegetables worth Rs 3,000 and distributed them among 10 poor people on Monday. However, he realised that people are more in need of cooked food than groceries.

The next day, he asked his family members to cook food and packed them. While he distributed the packets among 40 people, Samanta provided fruits to some more on the day.

“I am distributing food to people outside Sambalpur Road and Khetrajpur railway stations. These people have nowhere to go and have put up outside shops near the railway stations. I will continue to provide them food once in a day till the lockdown ends”, said Samanta, who spends Rs 2000 to feed 40 people daily.