Odisha lockdown: Kendrapara villages out of bounds for visitors

Rural folks in several areas on Friday set up checkpoints and banned entry of visitors to their respective villages.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Barricade set up in a village to prevent entry of outsiders

Barricade set up in a village to prevent entry of outsiders (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As the coronavirus lockdown intensified across the district, many villages became out of bounds for visitors.

Entry and exit points were sealed off with temporary road blocks and sign boards saying: ‘Visitors are prohibited as a precaution against coronavirus’.

In many villages, locals also isolated migrant workers who recently returned from their workplace in New Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and other States.Sarpanch of Satabhaya panchayat under Rajnagar block Rasmita Sahani said, “We do not want outsiders to visit our village during the virus outbreak. Around 120 youths of our panchayat have returned from Kerala, Punjab and New Delhi recently. They have been advised to stay in isolation at their respective homes and not roam outside.”

Besides, nearby villages have also been told to inform the administration about people who have returned from other States. The names of all migrant workers are being enlisted, she added.Similarly, sarpanch of Kurundi panchayat Kumar Swain said residents have barricaded all the entry points of the village not only to prevent outsiders from entering but also to stop villagers from leaving.

“We are only allowing a few villages to go to nearby market to purchase groceries, vegetables, fish and other essential commodities,” he said.Sources said most of the migrant workers of the district work as plumbers and in plywood factories in other States.

Most of them have returned in groups to their native places. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara Narahari Sethi said the arrival of migrant workers at their native villages has exposed a large number of  locals to the deadly coronavirus.

Many of these workers have not gone through any screening. This has led to villagers barricading their respective areas, he added.

