Odisha lockdown: RTOs to function for four hours  

Panda has also directed the RTOs to remain alert 24x7 to facilitate the movement of goods vehicles in the State during the period.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:04 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Additional RTOs to function for four hours from 10 am and 2 pm on working days during lockdown period.

Principal Secretary of Water Resources department (State level monitoring unit on goods and services) had asked all Collectors and SPs to ensure smooth movement of goods vehicles and opening of dhabas along the NHs. 

Collectors have been instructed to grant permission accordingly through Civil Supplies Officers (CSOs) and RTOs, while the SPs asked to facilitate these directions.

