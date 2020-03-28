Odisha lockdown: Self Help Groups set up temporary stalls to sell vegetables in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With the State in lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, as many as 12 self-help groups (SHGs) have set up temporary stalls in various localities of the town to sell onion and potato.

Social distancing and sanitisation measures are being adopted at such outlets.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: SHGs in Berhampur sell vegetables at residents' doorsteps to ensure people stay indoors

Besides, the prices of the commodities have been displayed on boards at the outlets. District Social Welfare Officer Kusummala Mishra said Saijoti SHG, Mariam SHG, Saroswatipur SHG, Matru Shakti SHG, Budhi Baishanvi SHG, Santoshima SHG and six others will sell the items in the initial stage.

More such outlets will be set up in the coming days.

Financial assistance for the initiative is being provided by the District Social Welfare department along with Baripada Municipality.

The SHGs are required to return the principal amount and keep the profits. Onion and potato were sold for Rs 28 and Rs 18 per kg respectively on the day.

