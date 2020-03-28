Pension beneficiaries shun social distancing in Odisha  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recently, the State Government had announced to provide four months advance pension to the elderly and widows due to the emerging situation over coronavirus outbreak.

Throwing social distancing norm to the wind, hundreds of beneficiaries mobbed panchayat offices in the district to collect pension under various Government schemes on Friday.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Throwing social distancing norm to the wind, hundreds of beneficiaries mobbed panchayat offices in the district to collect pension under various Government schemes on Friday.

The rush was so heavy that in many panchayats, the disbursement had to be stopped by block officials.

Recently, the State Government had announced to provide four months advance pension to the elderly and widows due to the emerging situation over coronavirus outbreak.

On the day, a huge crowd of elderly persons and widows gathered in front of Galadhari panchyat office under Naugaon block to receive their pension triggering a public resentment. The locals expressed their displeasure over the beneficiaries not maintaining social distancing with some even recorded the rush at panchayat office in their mobile phones and sending the video clips to block officials. 

On receiving information from locals about the unruly beneficiaries, block officials immediately stopped the pension distribution. Sarpanch of Galadhari Sagarika Mallick said a total of 515 beneficiaries were slated to receive their old age and widow pensions. In the morning, all the beneficiaries made a rush at the panchayat office instead of standing in a queue and maintaining distance from each other. “On the direction of Naugaon Block Development Officer (BDO), we stopped the disbursement of pension in Galadhari and Erada villages. It has been decided to provide pensions to beneficiaries at their doorsteps,” Mallick added.

Similar scenes were witnessed in many other panchayats as beneficiaries made a rush for pensions violating the restrictions imposed by the administration to stop the virus spread. Local residents of these panchayats were also not amused with the behaviour of beneficiaries. Sources said people in rural areas of the district are taking the coronavirus threat seriously and are strictly adhering to the precautionary measures issued by the Government. The district has a total of over 1.43 lakh beneficiaries including 43,543 under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, 11,090 under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, 2029 under Indira Gandhi National Physically Disability Pension Scheme and 77,740 under Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The State Government has sanctioned `27.33 crore towards four months pension of the beneficiaries to the district. 
 

Odisha Odisha lockdown
