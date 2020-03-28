STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People coming to terms with lockdown reality in Odisha

On Friday, most people remained indoors as opposed to a few days back when police personnel were having a tough time dispersing crowds in market areas.

District officials visiting Tata Memorial Hospital where an isolation ward has been set up I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus entering day three on Friday, people in Silk City are realising the gravity of the situation.

On the other hand, the lockdown is being implemented with an iron hand in villages where entry of outsiders has been restricted by locals. Such practice was adopted in a few areas of the Silk City including Gajapatinagar locality. 

Meanwhile, a few urban local bodies including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) have started doorstep delivery of essential commodities through SHGs to ensure people remain indoors.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has formed squads to take stock of the situation and verify if the lockdown advisory is being followed in localities.

He also directed authorities to start distributing rice under National Food Security Act and Annapurna scheme and pension to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. 

The Block Development Officers have been directed to identify the beggars and destitutes in their respective areas and to provide them cooked food.

So far, 15,377 persons, working in other States and 372 from foreign countries have returned to the district.

They have been placed under home quarantine and their health condition is being monitored on a daily basis. 

Kulange said if any person finds it tough to remain in home isolation, then he/she can be shifted to quarantine centres set up by the district administration. 

BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore has directed vegetable vendors of Mardharaj vending zone, Giri market, Gate bazaar and Balunkeswar vegetable market to shift to open places to maintain social distancing.

Apart from MKCG Medical College and Hospital, isolation wards have been set up at Tata Memorial Hospital at Sitalapali, BP Homeopathic College and City Hospital. 
 

