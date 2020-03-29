Admin takes stock of corona readiness

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundrgarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan took stock of the administration’s coronavirus preparedness on Friday evening. Kalyan informed that 50,000 students have been evacuated from hostels of residential schools and process for doorstep delivery of various allowances and PDS rice for four months already started. Medical emergency being a priority concern, the administration has readied isolation wards in all health facilities of 17 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs) of the district.

The administration is working on setting up with 50-bed capacity temporary medical camps in all panchayats and ULBs. Besides, orders for procurement of adequate medical equipment and ventilators have been placed and the delivery is likely to be made soon.

The Collector said the administration has about `10.45 crore at its disposal for Covid-19 management, required ambulances and Rapid Response Teams in all 17 blocks. The administration has roped in 28 grocery and 15 medical stores for home delivery in Rourkela. The RMC and Regulated Market Committee have initiated efforts for doorstep sale of vegetables. Sources said 154 persons including 32 with foreign travel history are under home quarantine.

CRACKDOWN ON BLACK MARKETING

Malkangiri: The administration has launched a crackdown on black marketing of essential commodities in the district. On Friday night, Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan and a police team seized a truck near Reclamation Colony and detained its driver Chiranjibi Chakravarty and wholesaler Haripad Sarkar on charges of black marketing potatoes. Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines after many people were found loitering on roads on the pretext of buying groceries and medicines.