BMC disinfects slum near clinic

Published: 29th March 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:08 AM

worker spraying disinfectant at Mangala Basti near Unit-4 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar  Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday disinfected Mangla Basti in Unit-IV after it was found that some sanitation workers of Kar Clinic, where the third Covid-19 positive person was admitted, had come in contact with him. They all reside in the Unit-IV slum, close to the clinic. The civic body has also begun measures to check coronavirus spread and launched a drive to disinfect the slums in the Capital. Apart from Mangala Basti, a number of other slums including Kedarpalli and Tati Basti near Bapuji Nagar were disinfected on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner for sanitation, BMC, Subhendu Sahu said a private firm has been roped in to disinfect the slums where a large number of domestic helps, as well as migrants, live. Apart from spraying disinfectants and chemicals, the team is also spreading awareness on Covid-19 pandemic and asking them to stay home and practice social distancing.

The civic body has also intensified sanitation and cleanliness drives and is also carrying out regular fogging of wards in a phased manner. Ensuring that streets are clean, sweeping of main roads has been intensified. Similarly, bush cutting, sprinkling of bleaching powder along roads and timely lifting of garbage to transit stations are also been taken up regularly. Officials said fogging has been completed in parts of Old Town, Kargil slum, Ward No 6 and Ward No 64.

The civic body has deployed six Thermal Induced Fogging Applicators and four other fogging machines owned by private firms and expects to finish the task by the first week of April. A sprinkling of bleaching powder has also been completed in Satya Nagar, Madhab Basti and Ruchika Market and is continuing in other parts of the city, the officials said.

