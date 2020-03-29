Can’t visit police stations, call us: DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With people not able to approach police stations due to lockdown, Odisha Police on Saturday strengthened its telephone-based grievance redressal system to effectively deal with distress calls and publicised 500 helpline numbers on its website. “During the lockdown, it is not feasible for the people to visit the police stations or offices of the SPs to lodge their grievances which is why we have enhanced our telephone helpline system,” said Director General of Police Abhay.

On Friday, the DGP had held a meeting with the SPs and DCPs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar via video conferencing and instructed them to enhance the telephone system in Twin City and all districts. “Each district police headquarters has a control room with one or more phone lines for people to lodge their grievances. Depending on the workflow, number of personnel and phones lines have been increased.

In some districts, the augmentation is on,” said a police officer. Police control room numbers of all the districts have also been shared by Odisha Police on its official Twitter account, while SPs are also sharing landline numbers of police stations as well as CUG contacts of officers in their respective districts on their official social media accounts. “Officers have been instructed to ensure that the phones are operational and personnel are engaged to attend the calls and take appropriate action at police station-level,” said the officer and added that SPs and DCPs are personally monitoring the functioning of the grievance redressal system.

324 cases registered State Police has registered 324 cases for violation of guidelines of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday morning. Of these, 308 cases were registered for violation of lockdown while 15 cases recorded for violation of home quarantine norms. One case related to violation of COVID-19 protocol.