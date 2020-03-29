STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhabas on highways to open for truckers

Published: 29th March 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi administration on Saturday asked dhabas on highways to open so that drivers and helpers of goods vehicles carrying vegetables and essential commodities to the district find food on way. Owners of six ‘dhabas’ located on the highways crossing the district have been asked to start functioning. No alcohol will, however, be served in these eateries.

To deliver food to needy people, the district administration has started roping in volunteers and requested social activists, philanthropists to join the ‘sponsor a meal for the destitute’ initiative. On Saturday, 200 cooked food packets were distributed among poor people in Bhawanipatna and 50 in Junagarh. As many as 20 people of the town have registered so far to donate meals.

The administration has decided to keep shops selling vegetables and essentials open from 6 am to 11 am. The vegetable market of Bhawanipatna has been shifted to Lal Bahadur stadium to maintain social distancing. Tehsildars and executive magistrates have been authorised to ensure strict implementation of lockdown norms in their respective jurisdictions.

