Doctor turns saviour for poor, destitute in Odisha

The coronavirus outbreak has made life miserable for the common man, particularly the destitute and homeless who find themselves in a bleak situation due to the lockdown.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The coronavirus outbreak has made life miserable for the common man, particularly the destitute and homeless who find themselves in a bleak situation due to the lockdown. However, there are people like Dr Archana Barik who have come forward to extend a helping hand to the needy in this period of crisis Dr Archana, the Chief Medical Officer of ESIC Model Hospital, along with volunteers of Smile Forever Foundation visits slums in the Steel City every weekend and distributes food to the poor.

On working days, she sensitises people on the deadly virus and motivates other volunteers to continue the noble work. She is the chief advisor of Smile Forever Foundation. On Saturday, Dr Archana visited slums of Gopabandhupali, Timber Colony and Malgodam areas with food. “In the last three days, 250 packets of groceries (each containing five kg rice, two kg lentils, one kg potato, cooking oil, turmeric power and salt) were distributed among the needy people residing in these slums and Baikuntha Ghat area,” she said.

The foundation has made a list of some daily wagers and rag pickers who will be provided food during the lockdown period. She said in a kind gesture, Smile Forever founder Santosh Biswal’s father Subash has donated `22,000 of his pension money for the cause. Besides, some young doctors of ESIC hospital have donated 50 food packets while others have also contributed to feed the poor people.

Dr Archana said masks are also being provided to the elderly persons and those with symptoms of cold and cough. While delivering the food packets, the volunteers are advising the poor beneficiaries to wash hands regularly and before eating. They are also being educated on prevention of the deadly virus. The foundation is also providing food to mentally and physically-challenged persons on a daily basis.

