Medical help, drugs at doorsteps

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration has decided to use technology to plug the gap between doctors and people during the coronavirus lockdown. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday launched telehealth services to provide healthcare to people at their doorsteps. The administration has formed a panel of 24 doctors, who specialise in various fields, to provide telehealth services to people during the lockdown period.

The panel includes two former MLAs, Dr Ramesh Chandra Choupatnaik and Dr Priyanshu Pradhan. Anyone who wants to seek medical help can call up the empanelled doctors and the latter will prescribe medicines. “This will not just reduce the risk of transmission for both doctors and patients but also save people from travelling to the hospital and reduce the burden on healthcare providers in hospitals”, said the Collector. The initiative also makes healthcare accessible to people in remote areas and make intervention faster in the lockdown period, he added.

The list of doctors with their contact numbers is being circulated through WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media channels besides, being put up on vehicles engaged in emergency services by the district administration. Collector, however, clarified that anyone suffering from symptoms of coronavirus will have to immediately admit themselves in nearest health centre or hospital.

The telehealth services apart, the administration has identified five medicine stores in Berhampur which will provide medicines to people at their doorsteps round the clock. These five medicine stores can be contacted at 9437349129 (New Bus Stand), 9776616164 (MKCH MCH Main Gate), 7008405266 and 9556564586 (both Courtpeta Junction), 7077723649 and 8114996139 (Sana Bazaar) besides, 9438722050 and 9937150800 (Aska Road).