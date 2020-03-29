Medical teams on COVID-19 survey attacked in jaipur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A medical health team formed to conduct the Covid- 19 survey in a minority community area had to run for their lives on Saturday when a big crowd in Kailashpuri area in Jaipur snatched the team members’ phones, manhandled them and tore down the documents they were carrying for the survey, said health officials.

The employees of the primary health centre in Gandhinagar submitted a written complaint to Chief Medical and Health Officer Narottam Sharma alleging that Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), Public Health Nurse, Aasha, and Lady Health Visitor (LHV) employees visited Kailashpuri on Saturday to get the survey done following coronavirus spread. “However the people there tore our documents, misbehaved with us and snatched our mobile phones,” said the complaint.