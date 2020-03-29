STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Microbiologists to help Odisha govt in COVID-19 fight

While each microbiologist (medico) will be paid Rs 5,000 per day, microbiologists (non-medico) will be paid Rs 2,500 a day.

A volunteer sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus during a curfew, in a market in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After inviting applications from qualified health professionals for temporary contractual engagement at lucrative remuneration, Odisha Government on Saturday invited applications from microbiologists (medico and non-medico) for smooth functioning of District Public Health laboratories and swab collection for Covid-19. The microbiologists will be engaged on short-term basis in case of vacancy and additional requirement, if any, for effective management of novel coronavirus cases.

While each microbiologist (medico) will be paid Rs 5,000 per day, microbiologists (non-medico) will be paid Rs 2,500 a day. The employees will be engaged on walk-in-interview basis by the Directors of hospitals or Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) of districts concerned. Since the work of microbiologists involves high risks, their remuneration has been decided at par with specialist doctors, who will also get Rs 5,000 per day.

“The engagement is purely temporary and they will remain on job till June 30. Their engagement may be extended further as per requirement. It can also be terminated at any point of time without assigning any reason,” said a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. Earlier, the State Government had sought applications from medical graduates and retired doctors to join the team of health professionals to fight COVID-19.

Notification was also issued to engage 7,958 staff nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, radiographers and health workers on short-term contract basis. Several districts, including those where the Government medical colleges are located, have started process for temporary engagement of doctors and paramedical staff. Walk-in-interviews have been scheduled in the first week of April.

Odisha receives N95 masks The State, on Saturday, received 20,000 N-95 masks and 20 lakh triple-layered masks. The consignment reached Bhubaneswar by a special air cargo. With the offer of incentives for short-duration supply, Odisha State Medical Corporation had placed multiple purchase orders for essential items. Well protected personal protective equipment are expected to arrive soon.

