Quarantine centres face local resistance

By Express News Service

PURI: As villages turn themselves into barricaded fortresses in Puri district to protect the people from coronavirus, the administration is up against a new problem. In Krushnaprasad block, the administration officials are facing a wall of stiff villagers, who are not allowing them to open the schools and use them as quarantine centres if need arises. Krushnaprasad block has 25 gram panchayats. Ever since the State has announced a total lockdown, barricades have not only been erected at several villages to prevent entry and exit of people but locals have also gone a step ahead by deciding to impose a fine of `5,000 on people violating the restrictions.

Any person coming in or trying to go out of the village without legitimate reasons for the next one month will have to pay the hefty amount. This has put the administration in a tight spot as it wanted to open schools, mostly located outside the villages, to set up isolation units to quarantine migrant labourers as a precautionary measure. Even as the administrative officials persuaded the village committees to open the schools, the locals refused.

There are around 35 Government-run schools in the block. “People returning from other States might infect locals. We are doing so for the safety of all villagers”, said Deb Tarai, member of a village committee. In Sutan and Markandpada villages under Ramchandi and Konark limits, entry points have been barricaded by villagers to prevent entry of migrant workers.

And locals going out for emergency work or buying essentials have been asked to sanitise their hands with soaps placed near the barricades before entering the villages. The administration has asked panchayat heads and village level workers to keep an eye on around 70,000 migrant workers who have returned to their villages in the district in the last two weeks.