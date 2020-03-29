STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantine centres face local resistance

Villagers to impose a fine of `5,000 on people violating restrictions

Published: 29th March 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: As villages turn themselves into barricaded fortresses in Puri district to protect the people from coronavirus, the administration is up against a new problem. In Krushnaprasad block, the administration officials are facing a wall of stiff villagers, who are not allowing them to open the schools and use them as quarantine centres if need arises. Krushnaprasad block has 25 gram panchayats. Ever since the State has announced a total lockdown, barricades have not only been erected at several villages to prevent entry and exit of people but locals have also gone a step ahead by deciding to impose a fine of `5,000 on people violating the restrictions.

Any person coming in or trying to go out of the village without legitimate reasons for the next one month will have to pay the hefty amount. This has put the administration in a tight spot as it wanted to open schools, mostly located outside the villages, to set up isolation units to quarantine migrant labourers as a precautionary measure. Even as the administrative officials persuaded the village committees to open the schools, the locals refused.

There are around 35 Government-run schools in the block. “People returning from other States might infect locals. We are doing so for the safety of all villagers”, said Deb Tarai, member of a village committee. In Sutan and Markandpada villages under Ramchandi and Konark limits, entry points have been barricaded by villagers to prevent entry of migrant workers.

And locals going out for emergency work or buying essentials have been asked to sanitise their hands with soaps placed near the barricades before entering the villages. The administration has asked panchayat heads and village level workers to keep an eye on around 70,000 migrant workers who have returned to their villages in the district in the last two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp