Sarpanch messiah for starving migrant labourers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kukudahandi sarpanch A Chennayya swung into action when he learnt that 18 families from Madhya Pradesh, staying in the village for the last six months, have been starving since four days.

The 63 migrants including 15 women and 17 children sell bangles in villages. They have been living in a corner of the village. When Chennayya along with his friends Gobinda Behera and Jitendra Moharana were passing through the migrants’ settlement on Saturday, they came across four children who were crying.

When asked the kids said they had not eaten for the last four days. Losing no time, Chennayya along with members of Juga Jyoti Club, arranged biscuits, water and milk for the migrants. “After spending four days without food, none of them had the strength to come out of their makeshift huts,” he said.

The sarpanch then asked health worker K Krishna Kumari, a Florence Nightingale Award winner to examine them. Krishna found that the adults were weak and the kids suffering from malnutrition and skin disease. While she was busy treating them, Chennayya brought them soap and cooked food.

The sarpanch’s act of kindness inspired the villagers who chipped in to help the migrants who hail from Kelar village of Damuei district in Madhya Pradesh. All of them belongs to scheduled caste category and had come to Odisha in search of livelihood. After spending a few days in Puri, they came to Kukudahandi six months back.

One of the migrants, Ramusing Adivasi said the families sold bangles for a living. Although the earnings were meagre, they were able to sustain themselves. However, they were left in the lurch after the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was imposed.

Another migrant Parosing Adivasi said he would never forget the generosity of Chennayya and the villagers, but he wants to return to his native village. “We got to eat due to the kindness of the villagers. But how will we go back?” he wondered.