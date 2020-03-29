STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State aid for vendors, food for destitute

The Chief Minister said the self-help groups (SHGs) will cook food and supply them across the State.

Published: 29th March 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced financial assistance for street vendors and provision for cooked food to poor and destitute people during the lockdown period in Odisha, which the State Government extended till April 14. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said street vendors in 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) will be provided `3,000 each. The decision will benefit 65,000 registered vendors in Odisha. Besides, around 10 lakh poor and destitute people will be provided cooked food every day at the panchayats. Each panchayat will have provision to feed 100 to 200 people every day.

The Chief Minister said the self-help groups (SHGs) will cook food and supply them across the State. Stating that the fight against Covid-19 has affected the daily wage earners and poor the most, Naveen said the war against the deadly virus can be won only by remaining at home. He said the State Government has intensified the fight against coronavirus and people have been requested to stay at home.

“I request you again, stay at home, wash your hands with soap and defeat corona,” he said. Naveen had on Friday announced a package of `2,200 crore to assist the weaker sections of the society who have been hit hard due to the unprecedented lockdown for three weeks in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and will benefit about 1.64 crore people of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp