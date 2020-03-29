State aid for vendors, food for destitute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced financial assistance for street vendors and provision for cooked food to poor and destitute people during the lockdown period in Odisha, which the State Government extended till April 14. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said street vendors in 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) will be provided `3,000 each. The decision will benefit 65,000 registered vendors in Odisha. Besides, around 10 lakh poor and destitute people will be provided cooked food every day at the panchayats. Each panchayat will have provision to feed 100 to 200 people every day.

The Chief Minister said the self-help groups (SHGs) will cook food and supply them across the State. Stating that the fight against Covid-19 has affected the daily wage earners and poor the most, Naveen said the war against the deadly virus can be won only by remaining at home. He said the State Government has intensified the fight against coronavirus and people have been requested to stay at home.

“I request you again, stay at home, wash your hands with soap and defeat corona,” he said. Naveen had on Friday announced a package of `2,200 crore to assist the weaker sections of the society who have been hit hard due to the unprecedented lockdown for three weeks in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and will benefit about 1.64 crore people of the State.