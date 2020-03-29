Stolen idol recovered, one arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An ancient Durga idol stolen from Maa Khemeswari temple at Khamar village within Derabishi police limits, was recovered on Saturday. The idol lifter Deepak Das has been arrested. Derabishi IIC Umakanta Nayak said Deepak, a local had decamped with the idol on Wednesday. The theft was detected the next day by the priest of the temple, who lodged a complaint with the police. The police during investigation, arrested Deepak and basing on information provided by him, recovered the idol from a spot near the village pond.

Idol theft from the district has been a cause of serious concern. Last year, miscreants had decamped with a three-feet high idol of Maa Durga, black chlorite stone (Muguni), sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva from the ancient Nayakbabu temple within the core area of Bhitarkanika National Park. Eight months back unknown miscreants had burgled 350-year-old famous Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village within Rajkanika police limits and decamped with Astadhatu idols , gold and silver ornaments and other articles.

Similarly, two years back, miscreants had looted famous Kali temple in Olaver village within Rajkanika police limits and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and articles worth more than `3 lakh. Around 15 temples, Buddhist monasteries and other historic places have been burgled within four years in the district and its nearby areas. Despite the high incidence of temple burgling cases, the conviction rate continues to be virtually nil.