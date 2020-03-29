STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stolen idol recovered, one arrested

An ancient Durga idol stolen from Maa Khemeswari temple at Khamar village within Derabishi police limits, was recovered on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An ancient Durga idol stolen from Maa Khemeswari temple at Khamar village within Derabishi police limits, was recovered on Saturday. The idol lifter Deepak Das has been arrested. Derabishi IIC Umakanta Nayak said Deepak, a local had decamped with the idol on Wednesday. The theft was detected the next day by the priest of the temple, who lodged a complaint with the police. The police during investigation, arrested Deepak and basing on information provided by him, recovered the idol from a spot near the village pond.

Idol theft from the district has been a cause of serious concern. Last year, miscreants had decamped with a three-feet high idol of Maa Durga, black chlorite stone (Muguni), sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva from the ancient Nayakbabu temple within the core area of Bhitarkanika National Park. Eight months back unknown miscreants had burgled 350-year-old famous Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village within Rajkanika police limits and decamped with Astadhatu idols , gold and silver ornaments and other articles.

Similarly, two years back, miscreants had looted famous Kali temple in Olaver village within Rajkanika police limits and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and articles worth more than `3 lakh. Around 15 temples, Buddhist monasteries and other historic places have been burgled within four years in the district and its nearby areas. Despite the high incidence of temple burgling cases, the conviction rate continues to be virtually nil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp