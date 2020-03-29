STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

The migrants from MP being given vegetables by villagers

Women self-help groups (SHGs) are playing a significant role in providing essential commodities to people in villages across the district.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A woman buying onion from a SHG stuck in the town due to the lockdown. member in a village | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Women self-help groups (SHGs) are playing a significant role in providing essential commodities to people in villages across the district. The district administration has roped in women SHGs to supply vegetables, fruits and grocery items to villages during the lockdown period. There is hardly a village in the district which does not have an SHG.

Each such SHG has up to 20 members, said District Project Manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission Satyabhama Pradhan. ADM, Kendrapara Narahari Sethi said a large number of women SHGs are distributing essential commodities in villages and they have been asked to adopt all precautionary measures. Several SHGs have experience in paddy procurement and conducting surveys and are competent enough to supply essential items at the doorsteps of villagers, he said.

Social distancing is essential for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the SHGs have been asked to adopt the practice. They have been allowed to sell the commodities between 7 am and noon. In some districts, officials have roped in women SHGs to distribute the `1 per kg rice and other commodities to ration cardholders, said Sethi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp