The migrants from MP being given vegetables by villagers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Women self-help groups (SHGs) are playing a significant role in providing essential commodities to people in villages across the district. The district administration has roped in women SHGs to supply vegetables, fruits and grocery items to villages during the lockdown period. There is hardly a village in the district which does not have an SHG.

Each such SHG has up to 20 members, said District Project Manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission Satyabhama Pradhan. ADM, Kendrapara Narahari Sethi said a large number of women SHGs are distributing essential commodities in villages and they have been asked to adopt all precautionary measures. Several SHGs have experience in paddy procurement and conducting surveys and are competent enough to supply essential items at the doorsteps of villagers, he said.

Social distancing is essential for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the SHGs have been asked to adopt the practice. They have been allowed to sell the commodities between 7 am and noon. In some districts, officials have roped in women SHGs to distribute the `1 per kg rice and other commodities to ration cardholders, said Sethi.