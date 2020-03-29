STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers face virus threat from Maoists

The free movement of Naxals from the bordering States has cast a shadow on the administration’s efforts to prevent coronavirus spread.

Published: 29th March 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The coronavirus lockdown has come as a blessing for the Maoists as a slowing down of security focus has given them a passage in the remote parts of Swabhiman Anchal bordering Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. According to reports, Maoist movement has increased in inaccessible bordering areas including Tulsi mountain within Mathili police limits. Sources said Maoist cadres from three neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are moving freely in the rural areas and their contact with villagers can’t be ruled out.

The free movement of Naxals from the bordering States has cast a shadow on the administration’s efforts to prevent coronavirus spread. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing norm hold no significance for the rebels who live in unhygienic conditions in the forests. Their presence in rural areas has not only put the local population at risk from the deadly virus but also emerged as a cause of concern for the district administration. Meanwhile, a voluntary organisation ‘Sachetan Nagarika Mancha’ on Saturday put up hundreds of posters at Kudmulgumma, Spillway in Chitrakonda, Janbai in Swabhiman Anchal and Mahupadar urging Maoists to stop being the carriers of coronavirus and surrender before the district administration to protect themselves.

The posters also appealed to villagers not to come in contact with the Maoists. Villagers should stay at home during the lockdown period and strictly follow the Covid-19 advisory issued by the Government. They should not attend meetings called by the Naxals and provide food materials and other items to them, the posters read. The posters further claimed that some Maoists are roaming in villages after getting infected with coronavirus and may cause an outbreak in the region. Since there is no cure, the only way to prevent the disease is to stay away from the infected persons. Block Development Officer of Chitrakonda Lariman Kharsel said the administration has asked villagers of Swabhiman Anchal to stay indoors and not meet any outsiders.

Wanted woman Maoist gives up arms

Koraput: A woman Maoist cadre, carrying a reward of `4 lakh on her head, surrendered before Koraput police on Saturday. The cadre, Tulasi Ulaka alias Sangita, was working in Narayanpatna Area Committee of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and was wanted by police for her alleged involvement in several crimes including killing of civilians and police personnel. Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said disillusioned by anti-development attitude of the CPI(Maoist) outfit and indiscriminate violence against people by the Maoists, he decided to quit the outfit. According to police reports, Tulasi was allegedly involved in Sunki landmine blast that claimed lives of eight police officers in 2017and Ralegada landmine blast that killed four BSF jawans in 2013, both incidents under Pottangi police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp