Wife, daughter test -ve

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what could be a huge revelation on coronavirus infectiousness in India, the wife and daughter of Odisha’s Covid Patient No. 3 tested negative on Saturday. The wife and daughter had been with him all along during his visit to Delhi and returned on March 10 and even after he started showing symptoms of fever since March 13. Not suspecting coronavirus as they had not travelled abroad nor come in contact with any foreign returnee, and also not told by doctors, they cared for him directly in the home for over 14 days without maintaining quarantine.

Five of the samples of close and direct contacts of Patient No. 3, including the kin, driver, domestic help and a copassenger of the flight from Delhi have turned out to be negative. The patient had come in direct contact with 112 persons, including the two before being tested positive. The 60-year-old man had come in contact with 32 persons in the flight on which he returned from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on March 10, total 44 staff of his bank, 21 persons in the clinic in which he was admitted and seven staff of the State Assembly.

Three staff of a pathology where the patient got his blood tested had also come in contact with him. “Of his 112 contacts, 15 are yet to be traced and the rest have been asked to remain in home isolation. So far, swab samples of 11 close contacts have been sent for tests and the rest will be taken into consideration if they develop any symptom,” chief spokesperson on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said. He, however, reiterated that the possibility of the person turning out to be a ‘super spreader’ cannot be ruled out. The case assumes significance as per global evidences on the novel coronavirus, close contacts, meaning persons living in the same household, are most vulnerable.

With the wife and daughter turning negative, this presents a new situation. As per WHO, people living in the same household with a Covid- 19 patient, people having direct contact with patient, people who come in contact with his/her infectious secretions without recommended personal protective equipment or with a possible breach of such protective gears in hospitals, people who are in closed environment or had a face-to-face contact with a Covid-19 case at a distance of within one metre including air travel come under ‘contacts’ category. Experts stated that there might be two scenarios.

Either, the test on Patient 3 might have shown false positive or there is still time for the contacts to show symptoms. Virus has been seen to manifest in people after as long as 21 days incubation. Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal also said all contacts of the patient, irrespective of test status, have been urged to strictly follow the 14-day isolation protocol and they should not be complacent.