Ex-serviceman on frontline of coronavirus battle

Published: 30th March 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

People wear mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Kanhu Charan Mishra, an ex-serviceman from Kantabanji, has been working tirelessly along with district officials and police to educate people on the importance of social distancing. Kanhu worked in the Army for 15 years and is a recipient of Vishist Seva Medal (VSM). Besides, he has also won awards for social work. He has been advising people to avoid gatherings and use technology like phone, internet and social media to stay in touch with loved ones and friends.

Kantabanji SDPO Saroj Mahapatra said Kanhu has been assisting police in enforcing lockdown in the area. Kanhu is a social worker and known for rescuing road mishap victims and admitting them to hospitals, he added. For Kanhu, it is the welfare of the country and its citizens that matters. “I feel the country needs my service. I am doing my bit by spreading awareness on coronavirus and the importance of social distancing,” he said. 

Another such good Samaritan, Dinesh Das of Bishnumunda has been distributing food among the poor in his village and nearby Malpara for the last seven days. Dinesh has been spending from own pocket to provide rice, dal, onion and other essential items to the needy.Meanwhile, the district administration of Balangir has donated Rs 15.4 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

ADM Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri, Tehsildar Lalat Kumar Luha and Emergency Officer Sankarshan Pradhan on Sunday handed over a cheque to Collector Arindam Dakua. Besides, Arundhati Group, a prominent jeweller and Balangir MP Sangeet Kumari Singhdeo have donated Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively to the CMRF. Similarly, Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi donated Rs 30 lakh to the district administration of Nuapada for purchasing an advance life support ambulance. 

