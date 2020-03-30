Farm work immune from corona scare  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The lockdown may have brought normal life to a standstill but agriculture activities in the ongoing Rabi season in Sundargarh district seem to be unaffected.Various farming activities including crop harvesting are underway. Till third week of February, the district achieved a crop coverage of 94,021 hectare (ha) including 50,467 ha of irrigated and 43,554 ha of non-irrigated land. This was slightly higher than the target of 93,694 ha for 2019-20 Rabi season.

Recently, the State Government removed restrictions on sale of fertilizers and pesticides by registered dealers to meet the demands of farmers. Chief district agriculture officer Laxmi Narayan Dash said farming and allied activities are going on smoothly as the sector has been exempted from the lockdown. Farmers are freely carrying out farming activities and also taking their harvested crops to markets. Sources said, vegetables crops are being harvested and sent to markets.

Cereals including paddy, wheat and maize were cultivated over 2,127 ha while pulses like horse gram, biri, moong, gram, fieldpea, lentil and cowpea were grown over 37,431 ha. Besides, 14,000 ha have been covered with oilseeds like til, castor, niger, linseed and sunflower. Vegetables crops were grown over 34,300 ha and spices over 5,853 ha.

Dash said most of the pulses and oilseeds crops are in harvesting stage. Moong crops, which were sown late, are in flowering to growth stage while paddy is in tillering stage. Similarly, maize crop is being harvested while vegetables are getting harvested in between with fresh sowing, The overall condition of standing crops is good, he added. Sources informed that the late variety of standing paddy crops would reach harvesting stage in May.

