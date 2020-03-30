STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farm work immune from corona scare  

The lockdown may have brought normal life to a standstill but agriculture activities in the ongoing Rabi season in Sundargarh district seem to be unaffected.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The lockdown may have brought normal life to a standstill but agriculture activities in the ongoing Rabi season in Sundargarh district seem to be unaffected.Various farming activities including crop harvesting are underway. Till third week of February, the district achieved a crop coverage of 94,021 hectare (ha) including 50,467 ha of irrigated and 43,554 ha of non-irrigated land. This was slightly higher than the target of 93,694 ha for 2019-20 Rabi season. 

Recently, the State Government removed restrictions on sale of fertilizers and pesticides by registered dealers to meet the demands of farmers. Chief district agriculture officer Laxmi Narayan Dash said farming and allied activities are going on smoothly as the sector has been exempted from the lockdown. Farmers are freely carrying out farming activities and also taking their harvested crops to markets. Sources said, vegetables crops are being harvested and sent to markets.  

Cereals including paddy, wheat and maize were cultivated over 2,127 ha while pulses like horse gram, biri, moong, gram, fieldpea, lentil and cowpea were grown over 37,431 ha. Besides, 14,000 ha have been covered with oilseeds like til, castor, niger, linseed and sunflower. Vegetables crops were grown over 34,300 ha and spices over 5,853 ha. 

Dash said most of the pulses and oilseeds crops are in harvesting stage. Moong crops, which were sown late, are in flowering to growth stage while paddy is in tillering stage. Similarly, maize crop is being harvested while vegetables are getting harvested in between with fresh sowing, The overall condition of standing crops is good, he added. Sources informed that the late variety of standing paddy crops would reach harvesting stage in May. 

Crop cover
Sundargarh achieves crop coverage of 94,021 ha 
till third week of Feb
Cereals including paddy, wheat and maize cultivated over 2,127 ha 
Pulses like horse gram, biri, moong, gram, fieldpea, lentil and cowpea grown over 37,431 ha
14,000 ha covered by til, castor, niger, linseed and sunflower cultivation. 
Vegetables crops grown over 34,300 ha, spices in 5,853 ha
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
agriculture
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp