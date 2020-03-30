STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leprosy patients hope for end to their misery

Over 50 such families residing in a colony near Nilakantheswar temple in the city have been begging for alms to sustain themselves.

Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) set to distribute four months pension and essential commodities among the poor, leprosy patients of Silk City, who have been suffering for the last few days, are hoping for an end to their misery. 

The patients are entitled to monthly pension of Rs 700 along with rice for Rs 1 per kg. However, they have not received the benefits since November when the Government decided to transfer the money to their bank accounts. The irony is that since most lepers are unable to use their fingers, they are yet to get Aadhaar cards and bank accounts. 

Over 50 such families residing in a colony near Nilakantheswar temple in the city have been begging for alms to sustain themselves. But with closure of temples due to the lockdown, they are left in a lurch. The BeMC has been providing cooked food to the poor and destitute at the Aahar centres on City Hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital premises. Since it is not possible for the leprosy patients to visit the centres, they have been managing with rice gruel. 

The lepers said they had apprised the BeMC Commissioner of their plight but in vain. As per the civic body’s records, around 500 differently-abled have been included in the list of beneficiaries of social schemes of whom 170 are leprosy patients. BeMC sources said even as pension and other benefits will be given to the beneficiaries manually from Monday, the higher-ups have been apprised of the condition of leprosy patients in the city. 

