STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migrants from Jharkhand appeal for help

A group of migrant labourers, stranded at Jharbera in Kuanrmunda block, have appealed the Jharkhand Government to facilitate their return to the State.  

Published: 30th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/JAJPUR: A group of migrant labourers, stranded at Jharbera in Kuanrmunda block, have appealed the Jharkhand Government to facilitate their return to the State. Around 14 labourers from Sahebganj district of Jharkhand were engaged by a contractor for construction of household latrines. They are staying at a house at Jharbera.

They said the contractor stopped the work and did not pay  them before the lockdown. Stranded with no money and food, the labourers are left in a lurch. One Sheikh Yusuf said his mother is repeatedly asking him to return home but he is unable due to suspension of bus and train services. “While villagers helped us initially, now they are reluctant,” he said.    

Two days back, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the administration would arrange food and shelter for stranded migrant workers across the district. But help is yet to reach the workers. Similar is the plight of 400 workers, stranded without food in a partially-constructed private cement plant in Jajpur district since the lockdown.

The workers, mostly from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, were employed in Ramco Cement plant at Haridaspur by a private contract firm. They staged agitation outside the plant on Sunday alleging that the firm has neither provided them ration nor wages to survive through the lockdown period. The plant has been closed since Tuesday. The workers alleged that they have not been paid for the last three months. Dharmasala Tehsildar Saroj Kanta Panda said the issue has been discussed with management of the firm and District Collector and help will be extended to them.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp