STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Milkmen seek inclusion in NFSA

 The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) procures milk from farmers through its chilling centres at Tirtol which has a capacity of 50,000 litre per day and Balikuda with 25,000

Published: 30th March 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hit by non-procurement by OMFED and closure of tea stalls and eateries, milk farmers of the district have urged the Government to replace pulses with milk in list of food items being supplied to beneficiaries of food security schemes. The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) procures milk from farmers through its chilling centres at Tirtol which has a capacity of 50,000 litre per day and Balikuda with 25,000 litre per day. After imposition of the lockdown, the demand for milk and milk products has gone down drastically and OMFED has cut down on milk procurement from the farmers.

The closure of tea shops and eateries has made matters worse for them. Owing to non-procurement of milk, around 550 primary milk product cooperative societies have been closed, Earlier, the Cuttack Milk Union used to collect around 2.40 lakh litre  through the cooperative societies every day. However, since the lockdown, the Union has till date collected only 1.35 lakh litre. 

Subrat Nayak, a milk farmer of Makhi, said “We are  now forced to sell our yield to locals at throwaway prices.” he said. Leaders of Cuttack Milk Union Dillip Lenka and Srikant Jena have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to replace pulses with milk for three months so that milk farmers can tide over the crisis. They said the State Government is procuring pulses from other States for supplying to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries. Providing milk in place of pulses would ensure better nutrition for he children while saving the dairy farmers of the district, they said.

Milk woes 
550 milk product cooperative societies closed
Cuttack Milk Union has collected only 1.35 lakh litre from farmers since lockdown
OMFED has cut down in milk procurement from farmers
Farmers selling milk to locals at throwaway prices 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milk
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp