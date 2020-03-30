Milkmen seek inclusion in NFSA

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hit by non-procurement by OMFED and closure of tea stalls and eateries, milk farmers of the district have urged the Government to replace pulses with milk in list of food items being supplied to beneficiaries of food security schemes. The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) procures milk from farmers through its chilling centres at Tirtol which has a capacity of 50,000 litre per day and Balikuda with 25,000 litre per day. After imposition of the lockdown, the demand for milk and milk products has gone down drastically and OMFED has cut down on milk procurement from the farmers.

The closure of tea shops and eateries has made matters worse for them. Owing to non-procurement of milk, around 550 primary milk product cooperative societies have been closed, Earlier, the Cuttack Milk Union used to collect around 2.40 lakh litre through the cooperative societies every day. However, since the lockdown, the Union has till date collected only 1.35 lakh litre.

Subrat Nayak, a milk farmer of Makhi, said “We are now forced to sell our yield to locals at throwaway prices.” he said. Leaders of Cuttack Milk Union Dillip Lenka and Srikant Jena have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to replace pulses with milk for three months so that milk farmers can tide over the crisis. They said the State Government is procuring pulses from other States for supplying to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries. Providing milk in place of pulses would ensure better nutrition for he children while saving the dairy farmers of the district, they said.

Milk woes

550 milk product cooperative societies closed

Cuttack Milk Union has collected only 1.35 lakh litre from farmers since lockdown

OMFED has cut down in milk procurement from farmers

Farmers selling milk to locals at throwaway prices

