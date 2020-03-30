STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to train medical students for direct Covid management

A medical staff working in a hospital.

A medical staff working in a hospital. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government has planned to train medical students of seventh, eighth and ninth semesters of all medical colleges on management of Covid-19 cases. In the first phase, training in Government establishments will be taken up while private medical colleges have also been directed to train doctors and students simultaneously. Trained doctors, paramedics and others will be involved in the direct management of patients in Covid hospitals and isolation wards of various health facilities.

“Extreme care and caution as well as professional approach need to be adopted considering the nature of the disease. Intensive training of health personnel will be conducted in accordance with available protocols,” the order by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said. Principal Secretary to Women and Child Development department Anu Garg and State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority Bhupendra Singh Poonia have been assigned the job to monitor the training programme.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 helpline 104 was down from 6 am to 7 am on Sunday due to maintenance work and technical up-gradation. The call centre was augmented to keep in touch with people in quarantine and ensure that all queries are attended properly. The Government has urged people to call 104 and consult doctors instead of crowding hospitals if they develop fever, cough or any flu symptoms.

“Covid-19 has nothing to do with climate. Novel coronavirus can even survive in high temperature. Stay indoors, maintain social distance and flatten the curve,” urged Health and Family Welfare department. As the State turns focus on the doctors, Odisha Medical Services Association has reiterated its demand on personal protective equipment (PPE) for treating doctors and paramedical staff engaged in management of Covid cases. Appreciating the State Government’s announcement to provide advance salary for four months, the doctors’ body said, “We need life protecting materials essential for fighting coronavirus instead of advance salary support.”

The OMSA condemned the suspension of Medical Officer of Dr Lalit Behera, who first attended a 60-year-old, who turned out to be 3rd Covid positive case.

