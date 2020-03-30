Return of Kar Clinic nurse sparks panic  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Residents of Badapada in Kendrapara are a worried lot with a nurse of Kar Clinic, where the third coronavirus positive case of the State was admitted before being shifted to Capital Hospital, returning to the village.The nurse, belonging to Badapada under Pattamundai block, and her four family members have been home quarantined. She returned to the village on Friday and locals are apprehensive that she might have been afflicted by the virus.

Additional district medical officer Dr Mirza Babbar Beig said the nurse and her family will be in isolation for 14 days. He said all steps are being taken by the district administration to fight the coronavirus pandemic. With a large number of migrants returning to their villages from other parts of the country in the last few days, the administration has set up isolation centres with a total bed strength of 500 to quarantine suspected cases.

While sources said many of the migrants had entered the district without screening, ADM Narahari Sethi said so far 6971 persons from different states and 539 from other countries have returned to the district.

All the suspected cases have been asked to go for self-isolation, he added.