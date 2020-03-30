STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Return of Kar Clinic nurse sparks panic  

Additional district medical officer Dr Mirza Babbar Beig said the nurse and her family will be in isolation for 14 days. 

Published: 30th March 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse
By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Residents of Badapada in Kendrapara are a worried lot with a nurse of Kar Clinic, where the third coronavirus positive case of the State was admitted before being shifted to Capital Hospital, returning to the village.The nurse, belonging to Badapada under Pattamundai block, and her four family members have been home quarantined. She returned to the village on Friday and locals are apprehensive that she might have been afflicted by the virus.

Additional district medical officer Dr Mirza Babbar Beig said the nurse and her family will be in isolation for 14 days. He said all steps are being taken by the district administration to fight the coronavirus pandemic. With a large number of migrants returning to their villages from other parts of the country in the last few days, the administration has set up isolation centres with a total bed strength of 500 to quarantine suspected cases. 

While sources said many of the migrants had entered the district without screening, ADM Narahari Sethi said so far 6971 persons from different states and 539 from other countries have returned to the district. 
All the suspected cases have been asked to go for self-isolation, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kar Clinic coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp