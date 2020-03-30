STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SHGs supply vegetables in Cuttack

The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) for doorstep delivery of vegetables and groceries in the city.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables being sold by SHGs at Krushak Bazaar in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) for doorstep delivery of vegetables and groceries in the city. The agency has engaged 37 members of Maa Dakhineswari Producer Group comprising four women SHGs of Kanthipur in Tigiria block of the district who have been supplying the products to the residents since March 20.

This apart, the group has started supplying vegetables to retailers at Krushak Bazaar in the city with the help of Livelihood Support Person (LSP) at wholesale price. “We are earning around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per day by selling vegetables,” said Sumita Rani Sahoo, secretary of the producer group.

Sources said the SHG members dealing with processing and packaging of dal and spices are also engaged in organic framing in the block. Earlier, they used to sell the surplus vegetables in local markets.On Sunday, they delivered vegetables at doorsteps in Godavari, Metro Villa and Pension Lane in Buxi Bazaar here. “The fresh vegetables supplied by the the producer group at our doorstep have a good taste due to organic farming,” said a resident of Metro Villa. “We have also asked Jagruti Mahila Mission Shakti to open a vegetable outlet at Sector-7 in CDA,” said Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp