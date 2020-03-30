SHGs supply vegetables in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) for doorstep delivery of vegetables and groceries in the city. The agency has engaged 37 members of Maa Dakhineswari Producer Group comprising four women SHGs of Kanthipur in Tigiria block of the district who have been supplying the products to the residents since March 20.

This apart, the group has started supplying vegetables to retailers at Krushak Bazaar in the city with the help of Livelihood Support Person (LSP) at wholesale price. “We are earning around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per day by selling vegetables,” said Sumita Rani Sahoo, secretary of the producer group.

Sources said the SHG members dealing with processing and packaging of dal and spices are also engaged in organic framing in the block. Earlier, they used to sell the surplus vegetables in local markets.On Sunday, they delivered vegetables at doorsteps in Godavari, Metro Villa and Pension Lane in Buxi Bazaar here. “The fresh vegetables supplied by the the producer group at our doorstep have a good taste due to organic farming,” said a resident of Metro Villa. “We have also asked Jagruti Mahila Mission Shakti to open a vegetable outlet at Sector-7 in CDA,” said Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout.