Where did 2,000-odd foreign returnees go?

The State Government has no clue about 2,856 foreign returnees despite having a dedicated portal for registration of people returning from abroad and an IT-backed control room.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has no clue about 2,856 foreign returnees despite having a dedicated portal for registration of people returning from abroad and an IT-backed control room.
These 2,000-odd foreign-returnees from Odisha entered the country through different airports in the last 14 days but have neither registered with the State portal nor made any call to the helpline number 104. Though the Government has their details generated from the ports of entry they used, it has failed to track them down.

As per the latest report available with the control room, 650 of the foreign returnees are from Ganjam district, 450 from Khurda, 400 from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, 300 of Cuttack district and another 155 from Puri district. Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Nikunja Bihari Dhal shot off a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners urging them to speed up surveillance and contact tracing of those who have returned from abroad and Covid-19 affected States.

“The updated data, that has been received, indicates that 2,856 persons who have returned from abroad during the last 14 days could not be contacted by district surveillance teams so far,” he stated in the letter. So far, 8,581 persons have registered with the State portal. They include persons with foreign and domestic travel history.  Stressing that these returnees could infect others unless quarantined, Dhal directed officials to contact them at the earliest and ensure isolation. “Risk-based testing, isolation of confirmed cases and contact tracing are the need of the hour besides quarantining of contacts of confirmed cases irrespective of symptoms,” he added. The district chiefs and civic body officials have been directed to focus on active surveillance.

